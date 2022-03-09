#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 March 2022
Debunked: No, this is not an 8-year-old Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier.

These are old photos of Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian activist.

By Brianna Parkins Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM
19 minutes ago 3,286 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704471

IMAGES AND VIDEOS shared online have been labelled as showing a ‘brave’ Ukrainian girl standing up to a ‘Russian’ soldier. 

The arresting stills of the fair-haired girl approaching a heavily-armed soldier were captioned ‘The moment an 8 year Ukrainian girl [sic] confronts a Russian soldier telling him to go back to his country’ by one account.

Screenshot 2022-03-08 14.06.15 Facebook post claiming these stills are of a young Ukrainian confronting a Russian soldier Source: Facebook

According to Crowd Tangle over 100 similar posts of the girl have appeared on Facebook since February 2022, racking up over 17,000 interactions. 

One post from a Burmese language account received 1.4 thousand likes alone. 

Content about a small girl challenging an armed invader might be morale-boosting, but is this picture of a Ukrainian girl and a Russian soldier?

First, the clothing of the girl and the terrain in the background indicates the photo was taken in a warm, arid climate. According to weather reports the temperatures in Kyiv haven’t exceeded a maximum of 8 degrees since the invasion began, making it unlikely that the photo was taken in Ukraine recently. 

Second, an image search shows the screenshots of the same girl in a 2018 BBC article. 

The images are from a Youtube video of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, taken when she was 12-years-old, confronting Israeli authorities.

Screenshot 2022-03-08 14.08.23 Screenshot of a Youtube video of Ahed Tamimi dated 2021 Source: Youtube

Tamimi was arrested in 2017 aged 16 following a viral video of her slapping Israeli soldiers. The footage, the arrest and her subsequent incarceration made international headlines.

While this is a photo of a young girl clashing with a soldier, it is not a Ukrainian girl and a Russian soldier. It is an old photo from the West Bank, debunking the claim that these are images from the current war in Ukraine. 

TheJournal's FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network's Code of Principles.

Brianna Parkins
brianna@thejournal.ie

