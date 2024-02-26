Advertisement
RollingNews.ie
Energy Bills

Pinergy and Prepay Power to lower electricity prices from April

The companies provide a pay as you go service for energy that allows customers to top up regularly in small amounts at times convenient to them.
9
1.7k
1 hour ago

PINERGY AND PREPPAY Power have both announced further electricity price reductions today, while Prepay Power will also cut gas prices.

This latest decrease by Pinergy will result in an 8.4% saving for the typical household, which is equivalent to €183.12 annually based on typical consumption.

The new prices will come into effect on 1 April.

It’s the company’s third decrease in just over a year, following previous significant increases.

Speaking about the cut, Pinergy CEO Enda Gunnell said that “inflated and often volatile electricity markets mean the energy crisis is not going away”.

“We need to see more of these incentives being introduced to accelerate the transition to cheaper, renewable energy.”

Separately, Prepay Power customers can expect to see the average annual gas and electricity bills reduced by 6.7% from 1 April.

The average customer could make a saving of €136 in the year on electricity, while the average gas bill will reduce by €111.

It’s the company’s second price reduction recently, after a series of price hikes in 2022.

In November, Prepay Power reduced gas unit rates by 13.5% decrease and cut electricity by 12.8%.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     