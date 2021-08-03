#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 August 2021
Legal action launched against Antrim funfair over collapse of ride

The claimants say they suffered serious physical and psychological injuries as a result of the incident.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 9:58 AM
The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO PEOPLE HAVE launched personal injury claims against the operators of a Co Antrim funfair following the collapse of one of its rides last month.

The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus collapsed on 24 July, injuring six people.

Belfast-based Phoenix Law said it had been instructed to sue Planet Fun for damages arising out of personal injuries caused to its clients by the theme park organisers’ “negligence in and about the maintenance and upkeep of their machinery”.

A representative for the claimants says they suffered serious physical and psychological injuries as a result of the incident.

Planet Fun said previously that a preliminary investigation by the Health & Safety Executive had cleared the funfair to reopen and that its equipment had no mechanical defects.

The operators said the incident was caused “by misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction” but did not clarify how the incident unfolded.

The two claimants say they disagree with the statement made by Planet Fun and have written to the Health and Safety Executive requesting an immediate investigation to determine the “actual cause” of the incident.

“This was a truly traumatic experience for our clients, the other users of the ride, and anyone who was standing nearby to witness what happened,” said Glen Armstrong from Phoenix Law.

“Unsurprisingly, our clients have suffered serious physical and psychological injuries as a result.

“Self-serving, opportunistic, and untrue statements made by Planet Fun following the incident are not helpful, and only serve to shift blame onto the victims of their negligence.”

Planet Fun did not respond to requests for comment.

