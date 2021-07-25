Antrim funfair ride collapse caused by 'misuse of equipment' by teenagers, says operator

The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim

THE OPERATORS OF a Co Antrim funfair have said the collapse of one of its rides yesterday was due to the “misuse of equipment” by teenagers on the attraction.

The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus collapsed yesterday evening, injuring six people.

Planet Fun said that a preliminary investigation by the Health & Safety Executive had cleared the funfair to reopen and that the equipment “has not got any mechanical defects”.

“All sessions of Planet Fun will go ahead as normal,” it said, however, the Star Flyer ride is to remain closed until more safety checks are carried out.

The funfair operator said yesterday’s incident was caused “by misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction”. It added that the incident is to be investigated further by the PSNI.

“The swift actions by our staff to terminate the ride prevented further injuries,” Planet Fun said in a statement.

“At this time we cannot comment any further on the incident but would extend our thoughts and best wishes to the people who were injured.”

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm yesterday after they received reports that a ride collapsed.

Four children were among those taken to hospital. It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.