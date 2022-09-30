Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 30 September 2022
Planning application submitted for 'ambitious' Dublin Metrolink

While the ‘precise’ cost of the project is not yet known, the ‘central’ estimate is €9.5 billion.

By Diarmuid Pepper Friday 30 Sep 2022, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,571 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5880960

A PLANNING APPLICATION for Dublin’s Metrolink has been submitted.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland today submitted the application to An Bord Pleanála for what’s been described as an “ambitious rail megaproject”.

Cabinet agreement for the project was secured in July for the mostly underground rail line that is set to run from Swords in north Dublin to Charlemont near Ranelagh in the south of the city.

It will have an end-to-end journey time of 25 minutes and serve residential areas including Ballymun and Glasnevin as well as the City Centre and Dublin Airport, and will link to Irish Rail, Luas and bus services.

It’s part of a plan to “improve the quality of the urban environment in Dublin and to help decarbonise the transport sector”.

The submission of a planning application from TII had been described as a “major milestone” and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he was “delighted” that the project has reached this stage.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of TII, Peter Walsh, said: “The MetroLink will enable truly sustainable development for the country, and I call for the support from all stakeholders to facilitate its timely progression through the planning process.

Depending on the outcome of the planning and procurement processes, construction of  the MetroLink is earmarked to begin in 2025, with a view to it being in operation in the early 2030s.

Ireland remains one of only a small number of countries in Europe without a metro in its biggest city or a rail connection to its main international airport, making the MetroLink service the first of its kind.

While the “precise” cost of the project is not yet known, the “central” estimate is €9.5 billion, but there is an upper estimate costing with “high inflation and contingencies” that rises to €12.25 billion.

The government estimates the Metrolink could provide benefits to the Irish economy of €13.7 billion over 60 years.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

