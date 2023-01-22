Advertisement

Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
# mother-and-baby homes
Planning application denied for apartments on former Bessborough Mother and Baby Home site
Cork County Council admitted in June that it was unable to find the burial place of twin babies who apparently died in Bessborough.
18 minutes ago

CORK CITY COUNCIL has denied an application to build two apartment buildings on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork.

MWB Two Ltd had applied to build 90 units in two apartment buildings ranging in height from five to eight stories.

The rejected development would have included 43 one-bed units, 30 two-bed units, 18 three-bed units, a creche with capacity for 25 children, parking and bike storage.

The application to Cork County Council was received on 17 November last year and was denied on Friday but this decision was not announced until today.

Survivors rejoiced last year when the company’s plans for a fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) were rejected by An Bord Pleanala.

At an oral hearing in April 2021, MWB Two Ltd argued to An Bord Pleanala it was “highly unlikely” the site in question contained a burial ground.

bessb A render of the rejected development

In its decision, ABP said it was “not satisfied that the site was not previously used as, and does not contain, a children’s burial ground”.

Despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was only able to establish the burial place of 64 children – meaning the burial place of 859 children is unknown.

The current state of the site was already highly controversial after Cork County Council admitted in June that it was unable to find the burial place of twin babies who apparently died in Bessborough. 

A CCC official checked the records of 13 graveyards within the local authority’s boundary after a councillor intervened on behalf of the twins’ sister.

Last winter, The Journal launched a six-part documentary series about mother and baby homes, telling the stories of women and children who passed through the system.

Redacted Lives follows the experiences of mothers who ended up in institutions because they became pregnant outside marriage, as well as people born into the system.

If you missed it, you can catch up on all episodes here.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
