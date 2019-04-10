This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Simply unacceptable': Plans for apartments on former Magdalene Laundry site under fire

The new plan is to comprise of 44 apartments in three three-four storey apartment blocks.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,111 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586329
Outside the former Magdalene Laundry site
Image: Google Maps
Outside the former Magdalene Laundry site
Outside the former Magdalene Laundry site
Image: Google Maps

PLANS BY PEMBROKE Partnership Ltd to construct an apartment block complex on the site of a former Magdalene Laundry in Donnybrook are facing opposition.

One of four to operate in Dublin, the Magdalene Laundry on site at the Crescent in Donnybrook Village accommodated between 100 and 120 women at any one time.

In 2017, a previous 25 unit residential plan for the site was withdrawn and the applicants for the revised plan state that a subsequent archaeological dig at the site uncovered no burials.

The chimney stack on site is a protected structure and is to remain in place and be a prominent feature in the new residential development.

The stack was declared a protected structure in 2012 as a way of honouring the women who were forced to work at the Magdalene laundry.

The site’s use as a Magdalene Laundry ceased in 1992 when the site was sold to a private company which operated a commercial laundry on the site until 2006 and since then the site has been vacant.

The new plan is to comprise of 44 apartments in three three-four storey apartment blocks.

Consultants, Tom Philips & Associates state that “the proposal has been approached and designed in a manner that is respectful of its past and also to the structures of significance on site”.

The consultants state that the plan will make a positive contribution to the area “creating a vibrant, sustainable residential community”.

‘Simply unacceptable’

The revisions to the scheme has contributed to a comparatively low level of submissions with five lodged with the Council.

In his submission, Dr Brendan Tangney of the Crescent, Donnybrook pointed out that a number of developments are taking place in the village and stated that “it is negligent in the extreme for the Council to allow this very intense spurt of activity to proceed on an ad-hoc development by development basis without having an overall coherent plan”.

He stated that the current and imminent developments will shape Donnybrook village “for generations to come and it is simply unacceptable to have this done on a piecemeal basis”.

Dr Tangney stated that to say that the site is culturally and socially sensitive “is an understatement”.

Paula Murphy of the Crescent, Donnybrook has told the Council that the building “has an interesting and particularly poignant history”.

She states that “it is a tragedy that all that can be considered in this day and age is to demolish the building and use it as a source of making money”.

A decision is due by Dublin City Council on the application before the end of the month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie