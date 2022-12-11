Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Advertisement

Plans submitted for over 540 social and cost-rental homes on site of former St Teresa's Gardens, Dublin

The site is located off Donore Avenue in the Dolphin’s Barn area of Dublin 8.

1 hour ago 4,172 Views 5 Comments
Ariel view of the site of the former St Teresa's Gardens land.
Ariel view of the site of the former St Teresa's Gardens land.

A PLANNING APPLICATION has been submitted for the redevelopment of the former St Teresa’s Gardens Lands in Dublin 8 to provide over 540 social and cost rental homes.

The plans were lodged to An Bord Plenála on Friday by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council.

The LDA was created in September 2018 with the purpose of opening up state owned land for development. 

The site is located off Donore Avenue in the Dolphin’s Barn area of Dublin 8, adjacent to the Liberties and covers an area of 1.74 hectares.

Dublin City Council has already developed 54 new social homes on Margaret Kennedy Road, which was once part of the former St. Teresa’s Gardens lands.

The application is being made following three stages of public consultation.

It will consist of 543 homes in totally, comprising of 154 social and 389 cost-rental properties.  

The LDA said the project will “progress the redevelopment of this site to deliver social and cost rental housing as part of a comprehensive plan to create a sustainable and integrated community in this area”.

It adds that the proposals also feature arts, culture and community spaces including a proposed creche and mobility hub.

Phelim O’Neill, Head of Property with the LDA, said the project is an example of the “LDA’s commitment to growing the pipeline of social and affordable homes in the city”.

O’Neill added: “We are pleased to partner with Dublin City Council and, subject to planning approval, we will be eager to advance the project to construction stage, having engaged extensively regarding the project with the local community”

Meanwhile, Dave Dinnigan, Director of Housing Delivery with Dublin City Council, welcomed “this important milestone in the development of the former St. Teresa’s Gardens in Dublin 8”.

He labelled it a “significant scheme that will provide 543 quality public homes in the heart of the city”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie