Plans submitted for over 540 social and cost-rental homes on site of former St Teresa's Gardens, Dublin

Ariel view of the site of the former St Teresa's Gardens land.

A PLANNING APPLICATION has been submitted for the redevelopment of the former St Teresa’s Gardens Lands in Dublin 8 to provide over 540 social and cost rental homes.

The plans were lodged to An Bord Plenála on Friday by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council.

The LDA was created in September 2018 with the purpose of opening up state owned land for development.

The site is located off Donore Avenue in the Dolphin’s Barn area of Dublin 8, adjacent to the Liberties and covers an area of 1.74 hectares.

Dublin City Council has already developed 54 new social homes on Margaret Kennedy Road, which was once part of the former St. Teresa’s Gardens lands.

The application is being made following three stages of public consultation.

It will consist of 543 homes in totally, comprising of 154 social and 389 cost-rental properties.

The LDA said the project will “progress the redevelopment of this site to deliver social and cost rental housing as part of a comprehensive plan to create a sustainable and integrated community in this area”.

It adds that the proposals also feature arts, culture and community spaces including a proposed creche and mobility hub.

Phelim O’Neill, Head of Property with the LDA, said the project is an example of the “LDA’s commitment to growing the pipeline of social and affordable homes in the city”.

O’Neill added: “We are pleased to partner with Dublin City Council and, subject to planning approval, we will be eager to advance the project to construction stage, having engaged extensively regarding the project with the local community”

Meanwhile, Dave Dinnigan, Director of Housing Delivery with Dublin City Council, welcomed “this important milestone in the development of the former St. Teresa’s Gardens in Dublin 8”.

He labelled it a “significant scheme that will provide 543 quality public homes in the heart of the city”.