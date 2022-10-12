Temprorary Covid-19 test centres will be opened this winter, if needed

TEMPORARY COVID-19 test centres will be stood up across the country again this winter, if needed, according to a report published by the Department of Health.

The report sets out the Department’s strategy for the management of Covid-19 this autumn and winter. It places a particular emphasis on preparedness and contingency planning.

An ‘emergency response’ plan is set out in the report, detailing the contingency plans in place to allow the Government to escalate its Covid-19 response in the event of a new variant of concern that poses a risk.

The emergency response plan covers key public health domains, such as surveillance, testing and contact tracing, vaccination and restrictions.

If needed, temporary test centres will be stood up across the country. They will be ramped up over a period of time and by week eight would have the capacity to deliver up to 150,000 PCR tests per week.

An appropriately targeted contact tracing model will also be put in place, along with deployment of antigen tests.

If the emergency response plan is put in place, consideration will be given to the reintroduction of a face mask mandate in specified settings.

The report outlines that preliminary preparations for drafting of contingency legislation for the potential reintroduction of public health measures in certain circumstances is underway.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure all elements of preparedness are in place. Due diligence and careful consideration of a constellation of indicators will be required before enaction,” the report says.

The Department said the report has been infromed by ongoing, comprehensive monitoring of the epidemiological situation, international guidance, and by the work of the Covid-19 advisory group and the public health reform expert advisory group.

“This time three years ago, very few among us could have envisaged what was to come. We never thought a virus like Covid could impact each and every one of us, disrupting all our lives and, very sadly, leading to severe illness and death for our loved ones,” Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said.

“The Department’s Strategic Response to the Management of Covid-19 ensures that we are as prepared as we can reasonably be for all eventualities this winter,” Professor Smyth said.

“My office will continue to closely monitor the epidemiological profile of the disease over the coming weeks and months with a view to providing any further advice and recommendations that may be of assistance in respect of the pandemic response,” she said.