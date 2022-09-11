Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Plaque unveiled in honour of Garda Michael Reynolds

Garda Reynolds was killed on this day in 1975 when he pursued suspects of an armed robbery.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 7:29 PM
Credit: GRA Twitter
Credit: GRA Twitter
Credit: GRA Twitter

A PLAQUE HAS been unveiled in honour of Garda Michael Reynolds on the 47th anniversary of his killing.

While off duty on 11th September, 1975, Garda Reynolds came upon those responsible for an armed robbery at the Bank of Ireland in Killester, Dublin.

Though he was off duty, Garda Reynolds pursued the suspects to nearby St. Anne’s Park in Raheny.

While attempting to apprehend those responsible for the robbery, he was killed at close range in the line of duty.

Garda Reynolds was posthumously awarded a Gold Scott Medal, An Garda Síochána’s highest award for bravery.

A memorial plaque to commemorate Garda Reynolds was unveiled today at Clontarf Garda Station during an event hosted by the Garda Representatives Association and the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association.

The GRA said it was “proud to be part of the effort to ensure the sacrifice of Garda Michael Reynolds is appropriately and publicly remembered at Clontarf Garda Station”.

Diarmuid Pepper
