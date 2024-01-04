Two men who used neo-Nazi podcast to encourage listeners to commit violent acts jailed

TWO MEN WHO hosted a neo-Nazi podcast which encouraged listeners to commit violent acts against ethnic minorities have been jailed for a combined total of 15 years.

It follows an investigation carried out by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Christopher Gibbons (40) and Tyrone Patten-Walsh (36), both from London, were identified by Met officers as being the hosts of the neo-Nazi podcast.

The Met said the duo used their podcast to air homophobic, racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic and misogynistic views.

A Met spokesperson added that “on some occasions they encouraged listeners to commit acts of terrorist violence”.

The content of the podcast was assessed and some of the material was found to be in breach of UK terrorism legislation.

The two men had produced 21 episodes of the podcast.

The podcase had nearly 1,000 subscribers, and the content had been viewed more than 152,000 times.

The investigation also found that Gibbons had created an online library containing hundreds of extreme right-wing texts and propaganda documents.

Met detectives arrested the men in May 2021, and in August 2021 charged them with a number of terrorism offences.

The men were convicted of all charges against them following a trial at Kingston Crown Court, which concluded on 7 July.

At the same court today, Gibbons was sentenced to eight years in prison for eight counts of encouraging acts of terrorism, and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

Patten-Walsh was sentenced to seven years in prison for eight counts of encouraging acts of terrorism.

Both will also be subject to a 15-year-long Part 4 notification order and serve three years on licence when they are released, to reduce their ability to cause further harm.

The notification order requires registered terrorism offenders to notify police of their telephone number, details of bank accounts, and vehicles to which they have access.

They also have to register all trips overseas.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said the material shared by the duo is “exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people into terrorism”.

Murphy said today’s sentencing “sends a clear message that there are serious consequences for those who share terrorist material or encourage others to become involved in terrorism”.