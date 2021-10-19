#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP calls for EU to suspend its funding for Poland

Fears of a ‘Polexit’ have grown after Poland’s constitutional tribunal found that EU treaties were incompatible with Poland’s national constitution.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,385 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5579160

The EU should suspend its funding to Poland until it addresses its rule of law issues, according to a Fine Gael MEP.

Sean Kelly said Poland needs to get its house in order before it’s given EU funds.

His comments followed a fiery debate in the Parliament this morning when the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, accused the EU of “blackmail”, as he was also roundly criticised by MEPs for what they see as the erosion of fundamental rights and judicial independence in his country. 

The row is considered to be a threat to the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc by both Brussels and Warsaw. 

Earlier this month, Poland’s constitutional tribunal found that EU treaties were incompatible with Poland’s national constitution. 

Sean Kelly said he believes the bloc “has to” hit Poland with sanctions for its actions. 

“The rule of law underpins everything. If you have a member state that’s breaching it, that’s influencing the judiciary, appointing their own judges, ask them to give decisions that suits them – that is just not acceptable,” he told Strasbourg-based media outlet EuroParl Radio. 

There have been calls to use the €24 billion Poland is due to get from the Recovery and Resilience Fund as a bargaining chip in the dispute.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Ireland South MEP said the suspension of funds would send the message that a country can benefit from its membership “only when you comply with the European treaties the same as every other member state”. 

This would “put it back to the Polish people, because they would know” that the EU is saying that there are stipulations when your country is a member, Kelly went on. 

“If you take money from the bank then you have to pay the interest rate, you can’t change it. So it’s the same here,” he said, pointing to Poland’s membership of the single market as another benefit it has enjoyed. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie