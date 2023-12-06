Police in Co Down investigating ‘ram-raid’ incident at jewellers

PSNI OFFICERS in Co Down are investigating a ‘ram-raid’ incident at a jewellers in Newry.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at McWhirter Jewellers on Hill Street in Newry.

Shortly after 4.30am, it’s understood a silver saloon car reversed into the shutters of the shop a number of times.

A man then got out of the vehicle, pulled back the damaged shutters and entered the shop.

Once inside, he removed cash from a till and a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in the vehicle.

Advertisement

In a social media post, McWhirter Jewellers said “the most important thing is no one was hurt”.

The Newry jewellers added that “they only got access to the shop floor”.

“The office and repair department were safe so anyone who has left goods for repair please be assured they are safe,” the statement added.

The shop will be closed for a forensic analysis and McWhirter said they “hope to be back open as soon as possible”.

The PSNI is asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured footage in the area at around the time of the burglary, to make contact.

Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous.