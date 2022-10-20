Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 20 October 2022
Advertisement

Police in the North treat graffiti aimed at actor James Nesbitt as a hate crime

The actor recently delivered a keynote address at an Ireland’s Future event in the 3Arena.

1 hour ago 7,625 Views 7 Comments
James Nesbitt delivers keynote address at a rally organised by Ireland's Future at the 3Arena.
James Nesbitt delivers keynote address at a rally organised by Ireland's Future at the 3Arena.
Image: PA

POLICE IN THE North are treating graffiti aimed at actor James Nesbitt as a hate crime.

The PSNI received a report of graffiti on a wall in the Bushmills Road area of Portrush on yesterday.

The graffiti is believed to have been written on the wall sometime between 5pm on Tuesday and 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Images of the graffiti have been circulating online and it reads: “1x king, 1x crown, no pope in our Town James Nesbitt.”

Cross hairs are also daubed on the wall next to Nesbitt’s name. 

The appearance of the graffiti follows Nesbitt’s keynote speech to a recent ‘Ireland’s Future’ event in the 3Arena in Dublin.

Ireland’s Future is an organisation that advocates for a united Ireland.

Speaking at the event, Nesbitt – a Protestant from a unionist background – said it was time for a “new union of Ireland”.

Nesbitt also visited a search site for one of the ‘Disappeared’ at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan last month, and remarked:  “The families don’t want revenge, they just want their loved ones home.”

columba-mcveigh-search Oliver McVeigh (left) brother of Columba McVeigh and James Nesbitt (right) visiting the search site at Bragan Bog, Co Monaghan. Source: PA

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster condemned the attack, though pointed out that she “fundamentally disagrees” with Nesbitt regarding his stance on Irish unity.

Foster said: “Freedom of speech means the right to give your opinion no matter what others might think.

“I totally condemn this attack on James Nesbitt even though I fundamentally disagree with him. People need to learn to disagree without resorting to threats.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald labelled it a “sinister effort to silence debate and intimidate people from joining the discussion on Irish unity”.

Ireland’s Future board member and Queen’s University professor Colin Harvey described the incident as “absolutely shocking and appalling”.

He added: “Thugs and threats must not be permitted to derail legitimate and respectful constitutional conversations here.”

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie