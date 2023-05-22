Advertisement

# Madeleine McCann
Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance will search Portuguese reservoir
The reservoir is 50km from where the toddler went missing in Praia da Luz, Portugal 16 years ago.
1 hour ago

POLICE IN PORTUGAL investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have announced that they will carry out new searches of a reservoir near the town she went missing.

The search will begin tomorrow and last for two days, Sky News has reported.

Local police will search the area near the Arade dam, which is 50km from where the toddler went missing in Praia da Luz in the Algarve, 16 years ago.

view-of-the-area-of-barragem-do-arade-dam-built-in-the-years-between-1944-and-1956-near-silves-in-southern-algarve-region-portugal-image-shot-2013-exact-date-unknown Alamy Stock Photo The Arade dam Alamy Stock Photo

It is understood that the search was requested by German police, who believe that a man currently in prison for rape is responsible for Madeleine’s abduction.

German police, as well as law enforcement from the UK, will aid in the search.

Christian B is currently serving a seven-year sentence for raping a woman in the same area of the Algarve region where the McCanns were staying, but has not been charged with any crime related to the disappearance.

The convicted child abuser and drug dealer used to visit the reservoir, police said.

He has always denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

A court in Braunschweig, Germany, said last month it did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case against Christian B in the McCann case because his “last known address” was in another German state.

On Friday Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, said they were “still looking” for their daughter in a message to mark her 20th birthday.

“Happy birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes,” they said in a post on the official Facebook page of the Find Madeleine Campaign.

“We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up,” they added in the message accompanied by a YouTube video with photos of the missing girl.

Earlier this month, Madeleine’s family held a vigil to mark 16 years since her disappearance.

With additional reporting from AFP

