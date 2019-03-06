London police keeping an 'open mind' over explosive devices sent to transport hubs from Dublin

Breaking: at least two of the #London explosive devices were posted with Irish stamps. Gardaí confirm they are assisting the @metpoliceuk with enquiries pic.twitter.com/YdtnbcI667 — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) March 5, 2019 Source: Stephen Murphy /Twitter

COUNTER TERRORISM POLICE in London are keeping an “open mind” regarding the motives behind three suspicious packages being sent to buildings in the city yesterday.

Met police yesterday launched a terrorism investigation after three small explosive devices were reported at three public transport locations in London yesterday afternoon.

The packages – all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags – were assessed by specialist officers and found to be small improvised explosive devices.

The devices, at the early stage of the investigation, appeared capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.

Gardaí confirmed to TheJournal.ie yesterday evening that they were helping the Met Police with their investigations.

Pictures obtained by Sky News yesterday showed two of the packages which were sent. They had An Post stamps on the front and the return address can be seen as Dublin.

The stamps which can be seen were issued at Valentine’s Day last year.

In a statement, Met police said they were treating the incidents as “a linked series” and were “keeping an open mind regarding motives”.

Incident

At around 9:55am police received a report of a suspicious package at The Compass Centre, Nelson Road, Hounslow, which is a building near Heathrow Airport.

The package was opened by staff at the building, causing the device to initiate. This resulted in part of the package burning. No one was injured and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

At around 11.40am the British Transport Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the post room at Waterloo Station. The package was not opened and specialist officers attended and made the device safe.

At 12.10pm the Met Police were called to a report of a suspicious package at offices at London City Aviation House in Newham.

The package was not opened and no one was injured, but the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Met Police issued advice to transport hubs across London to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha and Garreth MacNamee