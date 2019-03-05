Investigation launched into explosive devices found at Waterloo Station and two other London sites

THE MET POLICE has launched a terrorism investigation after three small explosive devices were reported at three public transport locations in London this afternoon.

The packages – all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags – have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices. These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.

At around 9:55am police received a report of a suspicious package at The Compass Centre, Nelson Road, Hounslow, which is a building near Heathrow Airport.

The package was opened by staff at the building, causing the device to initiate. This resulted in part of the package burning. No one was injured.

The building was evacuated as a precaution. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe. The building remains closed as enquiries continue.

Police and Heathrow Airport clarified that flights were not impacted by the incident.

Earlier today we responded to reports of an incident at a building near the airport boundary. Emergency services attended the incident quickly and staff were evacuated safely.

At around 11.40am the British Transport Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the post room at Waterloo Station. The package was not opened. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe. No one was injured.

The station was not evacuated, but cordons are in place at a small area outside the station on Cab Road. Train services are continuing to operate as normal.

At 12.10pm the Met Police were called to a report of a suspicious package at offices at London City Aviation House in Newham.

The package was not opened and no one was injured, but the building was evacuated as a precaution. The building has since been reopened.

DLR services to London City Airport were also suspended as a precaution but are now fully operational. Flights to and from the airport have not been affected.

The Met Police has issued advice to transport hubs across London to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police.

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation; no arrests have yet been made.