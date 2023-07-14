PSNI officers not allowed to attend Belfast Pride in uniform this year

POLICE OFFICERS IN Northern Ireland will not be participating in an official capacity at this year’s Belfast Pride parade, which takes place on Friday 21 July.

The decision represents a reversal of the PSNI’s policy which has seen uniformed officers attend the event since 2017.

According to a PSNI statement, officers will still be free to attend Belfast Pride but must do so in a personal capacity and not as identifiable members of the police.

”The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Service Executive Team has taken the decision that whilst police will still attend and participate in Belfast Pride events this year, its officers and staff will not participate in police uniform in the Pride parade,” the statement from PSNI said.

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton, who oversees Belfast Pride, said:

“Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ Network on this issue, I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a Police Service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ Network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.

“Our broader participation in this and other Pride events continues to be an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service, that we are an employer and service for all and that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

PSNI standards for off-duty personnel “crate clear expectations for all officers and staff in terms of our impartiality and prohibit officers from wearing their uniform or being identifiable as police when engaging in ‘cause issues’,” the statement read.

The decision has already generated some criticism as Alliance Party MLA and former Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister expressed her disappointment on Twitter calling it a “backward step”.

“I am very disappointed in the decision by PSNI not to participate in the Belfast Pride parade this year.

“I remember back in 2017 when the PSNI first marched, and the cheers and applause from the crowd. It was an incredible feeling.”

