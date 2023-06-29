Mother of two who lost life in bid to save son in Cork to be laid to rest in Poland

A MOTHER OF two, who lost her life after she rushed into the sea to save her son in East Cork on Sunday, will be laid to rest in her hometown of Strzyzow in Poland.

Joanna Wisniowśka died at Cork University Hospital last Sunday afternoon after she had been transferred onsite following a tragic incident at Ballycroneen beach.

Mrs Wisniowśka (37) went in to the water at lunchtime on Sunday in a bid to help her ten year old son who had got in to difficulty in the water. Fortunately, the boy managed to make his way on to rocks on the shore. He avoided serious injury.

A funeral service for Joanna will take place tomorrow (Friday) evening at 7pm in St Colman’s Church in Cloyne, Co Cork. Burial will follow in the coming days in Poland

Joanna is deeply mourned by her husband Maciek, her children Stanley and Zosia, her parents Alicia and Tadeus, her sister Magdalenia and brother in law Piotor. She is also survived by her in-laws, nieces, nephews and family.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund me page set up to assist her family has raised in excess of 28,000 euro.

Louise Van Balderen, who is a friend of Joanna’s, set up the page following the tragedy.

Louise previously told The Opinion Line, on Cork’s 96FM, that Joanna “lived for her children.”

“I couldn’t tell you of a better mum. She was such a kind and warm person. Nobody could every fault her. It is so sad that this has happened to such a beautiful family.”

At this point in time it is just everyone rallying around together to support them (the family). And try in any way possible to help them.

For her husband it is such a difficult time. He is trying. He is broken. Joanna was his life. But we have such a lovely community here. We have so much support.”

Joanna was a certified massage therapist who worked in the spa at the Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork.

In a statement they said that Joanna was a “valued member” of their team and a “cherished colleague’ to all at the resort. The family had lived in Cloyne, Co Cork for several years.

Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page.