Quiz: How well do you know these political insults?

Sturgeon called Johnson a “f****** clown”.
31 minutes ago

POLITICS IS AN arena in which tensions are high and tempers are short.

Such are the stakes, it is hardly an uncommon occurrence for insults to be bandied about. That was seen in full effect this week when texts by Nicola Sturgeon calling Boris Johnson a “f***ing clown” were revealed as part of the UK’s Covid inquiry.

But how well do you know your political insults? Take our quiz to find out.

Which UK Prime Minister got into bother when a live mic picked him up calling a voter a "bigoted woman"?
John Major
Tony Blair

Gordon Brown
David Cameron
Who was Lloyd Bentsen speaking to when he said: "Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy"?
George HW Bush
Dan Quayle

Bob Dole
Ronald Reagan
Finish the 1942 Dáil Éireann insult issued by Martin Corry: "The deputy is the biggest buffoon that ever _______."
Held office in Ireland
Put on a pair of trousers

Milked a cow
Stood in any circus
Which Disney character did Donald Trump invoke when insulting political rival Elizabeth Warren?
Minnie Mouse
Snow White

Pocahontas
Cinderella
Who told then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin to "cop on a small bit" in 2020?
Michael Healy-Rae
Danny Healy-Rae

Michael D Higgins
Bertie Ahern
As part of a viral campaign by the Daily Star, Liz Truss' time as Prime Minister was outlasted by what?
A banana
A lettuce

An ice sculpture
A bonfire
In 2017, China censored imagery of which cartoon character after President Xi Jinping was compared to them in internet memes?
Piglet
Winnie The Pooh

Perry the Platypus
Bugs Bunny
Which of these things are you NOT allowed to call someone when speaking in Dáil Éireann?
Guttersnipe
Communist

Yahoo
Any of them
Who said of Gerald Ford: "He’s a nice guy, but he played too much football with his helmet off"?
Richard Nixon
Lyndon B Johnson

Bill Clinton
Homer Simpson
Which Irish political leader said of David Lloyd-George: "Not long ago he would have had me joyfully at the rope end"?
Eamon De Valera
Arthur Griffith

Michael Collins
Cathal Brugha
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Insult historian
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Insult politico
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Too nice for your own good
Share your result:

