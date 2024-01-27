Quiz: How well do you know these political insults?

POLITICS IS AN arena in which tensions are high and tempers are short.

Such are the stakes, it is hardly an uncommon occurrence for insults to be bandied about. That was seen in full effect this week when texts by Nicola Sturgeon calling Boris Johnson a “f***ing clown” were revealed as part of the UK’s Covid inquiry.

But how well do you know your political insults? Take our quiz to find out.

Which UK Prime Minister got into bother when a live mic picked him up calling a voter a "bigoted woman"? Alamy John Major Tony Blair

Gordon Brown David Cameron Who was Lloyd Bentsen speaking to when he said: "Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy"? Alamy George HW Bush Dan Quayle

Bob Dole Ronald Reagan Finish the 1942 Dáil Éireann insult issued by Martin Corry: "The deputy is the biggest buffoon that ever _______." Alamy Held office in Ireland Put on a pair of trousers

Milked a cow Stood in any circus Which Disney character did Donald Trump invoke when insulting political rival Elizabeth Warren? Alamy Minnie Mouse Snow White

Pocahontas Cinderella Who told then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin to "cop on a small bit" in 2020? Alamy Michael Healy-Rae Danny Healy-Rae

Michael D Higgins Bertie Ahern As part of a viral campaign by the Daily Star, Liz Truss' time as Prime Minister was outlasted by what? Alamy A banana A lettuce

An ice sculpture A bonfire In 2017, China censored imagery of which cartoon character after President Xi Jinping was compared to them in internet memes? Alamy Piglet Winnie The Pooh

Perry the Platypus Bugs Bunny Which of these things are you NOT allowed to call someone when speaking in Dáil Éireann? Alamy Guttersnipe Communist

Yahoo Any of them Who said of Gerald Ford: "He’s a nice guy, but he played too much football with his helmet off"? Alamy Richard Nixon Lyndon B Johnson

Bill Clinton Homer Simpson Which Irish political leader said of David Lloyd-George: "Not long ago he would have had me joyfully at the rope end"? Alamy Eamon De Valera Arthur Griffith

Which Irish political leader said of David Lloyd-George: "Not long ago he would have had me joyfully at the rope end"? Alamy Eamon De Valera Arthur Griffith

Michael Collins Cathal Brugha