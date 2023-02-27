'Most welcome' but 'issues of concern' : Political reaction to Windsor Framework

THERE HAS BEEN a mostly positive political reaction to the announcement about today’s Windsor Framework – though the DUP maintains that there are still issues of concern.

The announcement about the agreement was made by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference this afternoon.

Following the press statement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that “significant progress” has been made, but that “there remain key issues of concern”.

“There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland,” a DUP statement said.

The party is now going to assess the proposed outcomes and arrangements against its ‘seven tests’ to see if it passes them and “restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom”.

The party added in its statement:

“Our judgement and our principled position in opposing the Protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the Protocol does not work. When others said there would be no re-negotiation and no change our determination has proved what can be achieved.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky News, Donaldson said that the DUP would not be “rushed” into a “hasty decision”. He added that a key question would be determining which EU laws apply, in what circumstances do they apply, and why do they apply.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the result was “most welcome”:

Today’s announcement of the positive outcome in negotiations on the Protocol between the EU and the UK is most welcome. It is the result of a long and difficult process to find joint solutions. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 27, 2023

The Minister of State for European Affairs, Peter Burke TD, also welcomed the news, describing it as “very positive that both sides have listened and followed through on their commitments to reach sustainable joint solutions for people and businesses in Northern Ireland”.

He said the framework “addresses the real-life concerns raised in Northern Ireland about the movement of goods”.

“I believe we now have a real opportunity for us all to move into a new and more positive phase of EU-UK relations, and to face into global challenges as partners,” he added.

Ibec said the framework will be welcomed by businesses across the all-island economy. Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “As economic challenges continue to impact business sentiment, today’s announcement will bring much needed certainty for businesses across the all-island economy. It must now be supported through close collaboration between business and government in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Britain and the European Union.

“The island of Ireland faces several economic headwinds but is positioned to successfully navigate them, and today’s announcement will further help this,” he said.