LIVEBLOG: Protocol fix in the offing as von der Leyen flies in to 'seal the deal'
The Northern Ireland Protocol has been the stumbling block ever since the UK officially left the EU three years ago.
9 minutes ago

YOU MAY HAVE hear it plenty of times before, but Rishi Sunak supporters are claiming that he is about to be the British Prime Minister to ‘Get Brexit Done’. 

That’s because the Protocol impasse that has stopped the EU and the UK from moving on from their messy divorce looks like it has finally been settled. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is travelling to the UK today, apparently to sign off the deal but whether it’s enough for Brexit problem child the DUP remains to be seen. 

We’ll have the latest here as it happens.

Rónán Duffy
