As leaders meet to finalise the Protocol deal, here's what we know about it so far

UK PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to sign off on a final post-Brexit deal this afternoon following months of negotiations.

Von der Leyen has arrived in the UK for “final talks” on the revised deal, with hopes high that it will finally resolve the ongoing row over the Protocol, three years after Britain left the EU.

However, while any potential agreement would spell changes to the Protocol, the DUP could refuse to accept it and continue to boycott Stormont, continuing the political stalemate in Northern Ireland.

Brexiteers within the Conservative party could also try and sink the deal if they are unhappy with it and have called on Sunak to put it to a vote in the House of Commons.

Why does the Protocol need to be changed?

The Protocol agreement, signed by Boris Johnson in 2020, saw checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain begin taking place at ports in the North to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The DUP has maintained that this is causing Northern Ireland to be treated differently to the rest of the UK and wants the checks removed.

It is also calling for a change in what it calls the “democratic deficit” of Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules while not having a say on them.

Currently, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) can take action against the UK if it believes that EU law is not being respected in Northern Ireland.

In order to ease checks on goods, the UK government wants to impose a two-lane system for goods entering Northern Ireland.

A green lane would be for goods intended for Northern Ireland only which would be exempt from customs checks, while a red lane would be for goods going to the Republic and the rest of the EU, which would undergo checks.

What will the new Protocol deal contain?

While negotiators have remained tight lipped over what is contained in the agreement between the UK and the EU, it is understood that an easing in checks will be included in the revised deal.

In January, both sides agreed to a data-sharing arrangement which would allow the EU access to the UK’s IT systems for trade data, hailing it as a key step in moving forward to solve the Protocol row.

This is expected to be used as part of the check-free lane of goods coming from Britain into Northern Ireland that are not intended for the Republic.

The other sticking point of the ECJ’s role in Northern Ireland to solve disputes looks set to remain, though a compromise could be included as part of the new deal.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the reduction in trade red tape would lead to a “substantial scaling back” of the role of the ECJ.

But he refused to rule out the court having a say on future legal cases, which could prove to be a flashpoint for DUP resistance.

VAT rates, taxes and state aid policy could be set by Westminster rather than Brussels as part of the new deal.

This article will be updated as more details becomes clear.