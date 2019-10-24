This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the EU grant the UK a Brexit extension?

If leaders cannot come to an agreement it could mean an EU emergency summit days before the UK is due to leave.

By Adam Daly Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 10:08 AM
58 minutes ago 6,689 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4865035
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Press Association Images

EUROPEAN UNION LEADERS are continuing to consider whether to grant a further Brexit extension until the 31 January 2020.

European Council president Donald Tusk recommended that the EU27 permit the extension, a call backed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday.  

But French President Emmanuel Macron’s objections to a lengthy extension have delayed Tusks efforts to secure an agreement on the three-month extension. The French government said it would be willing to agree to a short extension of a few weeks to enable the UK to complete the ratification of the treaty. 

politics-brexit Source: PA Graphics

If leaders cannot come to an agreement it could mean there will have to be an EU emergency summit, probably on Monday, just three days before the UK is currently due to leave.

Today we’re asking: Should the EU grant the UK another Brexit extension? 


Poll Results:

No (448)
Yes (415)
Yes, but a short one (244)
No opinion / No interest (30)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie