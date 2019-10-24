Poll: Should the EU grant the UK a Brexit extension?

EUROPEAN UNION LEADERS are continuing to consider whether to grant a further Brexit extension until the 31 January 2020.

European Council president Donald Tusk recommended that the EU27 permit the extension, a call backed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday.

But French President Emmanuel Macron’s objections to a lengthy extension have delayed Tusks efforts to secure an agreement on the three-month extension. The French government said it would be willing to agree to a short extension of a few weeks to enable the UK to complete the ratification of the treaty.

Source: PA Graphics

If leaders cannot come to an agreement it could mean there will have to be an EU emergency summit, probably on Monday, just three days before the UK is currently due to leave.

Today we’re asking: Should the EU grant the UK another Brexit extension?

