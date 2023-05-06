Poll: How do you pay your bus fare?

IT HAS BEEN a long time coming, but it looks like Ireland is finally getting contactless payments on public transport.

It was reported this morning that contactless payment on Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann buses is set to be rolled out as part of a pilot scheme before the end of the month. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that implementing contactless payments on public transport is a “priority” for him.

The system would allow people to use their phones or bank cards to tap on to buses, instead of having to use a Leap Card. This way of paying has long been in use in other countries, including London, where loose change is not accepted on buses as a form of payment.

Ireland has been lagging behind, but the current government has prioritised the switch.

But up until now, how have you been paying on the bus? Whether you’re a daily user or only hop on once in a while, today we’re asking:

How do you pay your bus fare?

