Poll: Do you support carbon tax increases?

FOLLOWING THE PUBLICATION of an alarming UN report earlier this week, the government has reaffirmed that a carbon tax increase will take place next year.

The Climate Act recently passed in the Dáil makes Ireland’s carbon reduction targets legally binding.

The targets outline that the country must reach a 51% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Yesterday, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said that, while he cannot yet say what carbon tax increase will take place next year, climate will be “central” to those discussions.

It comes after the landmark UN climate change report pointed to “unequivocal” evidence that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support increases in carbon tax?

