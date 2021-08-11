#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 August 2021
Poll: Do you support carbon tax increases?

The finance minister has reaffirmed that an increase will take place next year.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FOLLOWING THE PUBLICATION of an alarming UN report earlier this week, the government has reaffirmed that a carbon tax increase will take place next year.

The Climate Act recently passed in the Dáil makes Ireland’s carbon reduction targets legally binding. 

The targets outline that the country must reach a 51% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Yesterday, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said that, while he cannot yet say what carbon tax increase will take place next year, climate will be “central” to those discussions.  

It comes after the landmark UN climate change report pointed to “unequivocal” evidence that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support increases in carbon tax?


Poll Results:

No (1029)
Yes (432)
I don't know/ no opinion (61)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

