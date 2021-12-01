Poll: Have you cancelled any winter travel plans after new testing rules?

FROM LATER THIS week, everyone arriving into Ireland will need to have a negative Covid-19 test.
The negative test can be either a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a professionally-administered antigen test taken in the past 48 hours.
The new measures come amid increasing concern about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and will be reviewed again in a fortnight’s time.
So with the Irish travel restriction changes in mind, today we’re asking: Have you cancelled any winter travel plans after new testing rules?
