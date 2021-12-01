#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 December 2021
Poll: Have you cancelled any winter travel plans after new testing rules?

All inbound travellers to Ireland will need a negative Covid test from Friday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 12,423 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616589
Image: Shutterstock/StockProduction
Image: Shutterstock/StockProduction

FROM LATER THIS week, everyone arriving into Ireland will need to have a negative Covid-19 test. 

The negative test can be either a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a professionally-administered antigen test taken in the past 48 hours.

The new measures come amid increasing concern about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and will be reviewed again in a fortnight’s time.

So with the Irish travel restriction changes in mind, today we’re asking: Have you cancelled any winter travel plans after new testing rules?


Poll Results:

I'm not going abroad this winter (639)
No (524)
Yes (297)
Not yet, but I'm thinking about it   (249)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie



