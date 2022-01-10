#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Have you been to the cinema lately?

The Golden Globe Awards were announced last night.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 10 Jan 2022, 9:52 AM
59 minutes ago 10,140 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650125
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOLDEN GLOBE Awards were announced last night in a much more muted affair than the usual celebrity-studded ceremony.

The awards, which were untelevised this year and announced via a live blog, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

Some of last night’s winners, such as West Side Story, performed poorly at the box office and many were released straight to streaming services such as Netflix. 

So, with all these films winning awards, today’s poll is asking: Have you been to the cinema lately?


Poll Results:

No (394)
Not since the pandemic (361)
Yes, but I seldom go  (294)
Yes, I often go (119)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie