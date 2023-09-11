Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever been clamped?
New figures reveal that 50 vehicles were clamped near Croke Park in July.
7.8k
16
1 hour ago

NEW FIGURES PUBLISHED yesterday on TheJournal revealed that close to 50 vehicles were clamped near Croke Park during the business end of the All-Ireland final.

Data provided by Dublin City Council shows that 47 motorists were clamped for illegal parking near GAA HQ between 1 July and 30 July, on dates when the stadium hosted fixtures for the men’s Senior Hurling and Football Championships.

People are usually only clamped when they park illegally or fail to pay for their parking in designated areas.

Still, nobody likes to be clamped, and it can be a very frustrating experience, with fines of €125 and sometimes a long wait to have a clamp removed. Has it ever happened to you?

Today we’re asking, Have you ever been clamped?


Poll Results:

No. Never. (836)
Yes, but only once (487)
Yes, more than once (297)
Don't know (15)




Cormac Fitzgerald
