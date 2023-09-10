Nearly 50 cars clamped near Croke Park on All-Ireland days this summer as DCC reveal blackspots

ALMOST 50 VEHICLES were clamped near Croke Park at the business end of the All-Ireland championships this year, figures from Dublin City Council reveal.

Data provided by the local authority shows that 47 motorists were clamped for illegal parking near GAA HQ between 1 July and 30 July, on dates when the stadium hosted fixtures for the men’s Senior Hurling and Football Championships.

It also revealed that the council made €5,500 from those who were clamped near Croke Park during July.

The Journal requested data from the council about the number of vehicles clamped on 65 different streets located within a 1km radius of the iconic stadium.

Motorists were clamped in 15 of those streets, mostly in the Glasnevin area, over the four weekends in July which culminated in Dublin’s All-Ireland football victory over Kerry on 30 July.

They were: Botanic Avenue; Glenarm Avenue; Glengarriff Parade; Grace Park Road; Hollybank Road; Iona Crescent; Iona Drive; Iona Road; Lindsay Road; Richmond Road; Saint Alphonsus Road; Saint Alphonsus Road Upper; Saint Patrick’s Road; Synnott Row and Whitworth Road.

The highest number of vehicles were clamped on Saint Patrick’s Road in Drumcondra, where three vehicles were clamped on 16 July and five were clamped on 30 July.

Four vehicles were clamped on each of Glengarriff Parade, Lindsay Road, Richmond Road and Saint Alphonsus Road Upper, with three each clamped on Botanic Avenue, Grace Park Road, Iona Crescent and Saint Alphonsus Road.

The day of the All Ireland Football final between Dublin and Kerry saw the highest number of vehicles clamped with 14, followed by 9 July, when Kilkenny beat Clare in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final, and 15 July, when Dublin beat Monaghan in the football semi-final.

No vehicles were clamped on the day of the All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny on 23 July, or on 8 July when Limerick beat Galway in the semi-final.

Of the 47 motorists who clamped, nine appealed the decision to Dublin City Council, three of whom were successful.