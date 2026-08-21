GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Palestinian student visas

1. Palestinian student Mohammed told of how he had to climb to the roof of his building in Gaza to access a strong enough internet connection to apply for college and scholarships.

He said the dangerous task made him vulnerable to snipers from the Israeli Defence Forces, but he was determined to further his education and someday use it to help rebuild his home country.

Leaving Cert

2. Over 70,000 Leaving Cert students will get their results today.

A total of 70,411 students are set to receive their results, an increase of 15% since 2024.

Organised burglary gang

3. Four members of an organised burglary gang were arrested after a “managed containment operation” in Dublin on Thursday.

At around 10.30am on Thursday morning, gardaí stopped a vehicle on the M50 and arrested four men.

Fuel prices

4. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling for the Dáil to be recalled ahead of the planned unwinding of fuel excise duty cuts.

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In April, the government increased temporary fuel excise cuts to 32c on a litre of diesel and 27c for petrol.

Cork

5. A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Co Cork.

The incident took place on the N71 at the Caha Pass on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2.55pm.

Ballinrobe

6. A woman in her 80s was hospitalised after she was hit by a car in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, a pedestrian, was hit at Glebe Street at around 4.20pm.

Price of a pint

7. Consumers in Ireland pay the second-highest excise duty on alcohol in the EU.

That’s according to new research commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland and carried out by DCU economist Anthony Foley.

Child safety

8. One of the teenage boys killed in the M9 crash was in the care of Tusla while two others were known to the agency, The Journal has confirmed.

Five boys aged in their teens died when the BMW car they were travelling in drove into oncoming traffic on the motorway, causing a head-on collision.

Strancally Castle

9. What will Mark Zuckerberg get up to in Waterford?

The tech mogul will be surrounded by thick forests and splendid scenery along the River Blackwater after he takes up residence with his wife Priscilla Chan and their children following the purchase of Strancally Castle.