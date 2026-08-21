Kaia Gerber as Susan, Reynolds, Homer Gere as Robert Mallory. FX
any good recs?

Poll: What did you make of The Shards?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 21 Aug 2026
17

RYAN MURPHY’S LATEST series is an adaptation of a Bret Easton Ellis novel about a group of elite teenagers who get mixed up with a serial killer.

Igby Rigney stars as Bret, a preppy student who thinks that a newcomer to his friend group Robert Mallory (played by Homer Gere, son of Richard) is a killer called The Trawler. But is he right? 

We said in our Best of The Box review:

The Shards is a spirited, glossy and enticing slice of dark beauty. Is it realistic? Not in the slightest. Does it always make sense? Not quite. But does it play into its archness in a way that’s ultimately quite seductive? Mostly.

But have you seen The Shards, and if so, what did you think of it?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (74)
I didn't enjoy it (9)
I thought it was good (9)
I loved it (7)

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie