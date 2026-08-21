Poll: What did you make of The Shards?

RYAN MURPHY’S LATEST series is an adaptation of a Bret Easton Ellis novel about a group of elite teenagers who get mixed up with a serial killer.

Igby Rigney stars as Bret, a preppy student who thinks that a newcomer to his friend group Robert Mallory (played by Homer Gere, son of Richard) is a killer called The Trawler. But is he right?

We said in our Best of The Box review:

The Shards is a spirited, glossy and enticing slice of dark beauty. Is it realistic? Not in the slightest. Does it always make sense? Not quite. But does it play into its archness in a way that’s ultimately quite seductive? Mostly.

But have you seen The Shards, and if so, what did you think of it?

