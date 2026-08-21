Poll: What did you make of The Shards?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
RYAN MURPHY’S LATEST series is an adaptation of a Bret Easton Ellis novel about a group of elite teenagers who get mixed up with a serial killer.
Igby Rigney stars as Bret, a preppy student who thinks that a newcomer to his friend group Robert Mallory (played by Homer Gere, son of Richard) is a killer called The Trawler. But is he right?
We said in our Best of The Box review:
The Shards is a spirited, glossy and enticing slice of dark beauty. Is it realistic? Not in the slightest. Does it always make sense? Not quite. But does it play into its archness in a way that’s ultimately quite seductive? Mostly.
But have you seen The Shards, and if so, what did you think of it?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say