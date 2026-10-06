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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BUDGET DAY A higher income tax band, cigarettes to reach €20 a box by midnight, and a €15 million scheme to support pubs. These are just some of the announcements made today by Simon Harris for Budget 2027. Here is a summary of them. You can also use our calculator to figure out how it will affect your pay. And you can follow our liveblog for minute-by-minute update of how the budget played out throughout the day.
2. #ISLAMIC STATE The Court of Appeal has upheld former soldier Lisa Smith’s conviction for membership of the terrorist group Islamic State.
3. #7 OCTOBER ANNIVERSARY Israel’s defence minister has put the military on high alert before the anniversary of Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, warning Gazans would pay a “heavy price” if forces were harmed.
4. #PATRICK ‘PATSY’ O’SULLIVAN A Cork man who went missing 34 years ago has been located deceased in the UK.
5. #ASOS HACK Thousands of ASOS customers, including in Ireland, have been sent a phone alert saying the retailer has been hacked.
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