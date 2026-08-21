Over 70,000 Leaving Cert students set to receive results today

OVER 70,000 LEAVING Cert students will get their results today.

A total of 70,411 students are set to receive their results, an increase of 15% since 2024.

Nearly 93% of people followed the traditional established programme, while the remaining 7% completed the applied programme, which sees students focus more on work-related modules.

Overall, the number of people completing the Leaving Cert has increased by 15% since 2024.

This also marks the first year that students with special educational needs will get their results.

The new Senior Cycle Level 1 and 2 Learning Programmes aim to prepare students for life beyond school. 305 students in 78 schools across the country will be receiving their results.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton offered her congratulations to the students, including those receiving results in the Senior Cycle Level 1 and Level 2 Learning programmes.

“Today marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and challenges overcome. I hope you take the time to celebrate this achievement, to reflect on everything you have accomplished, the friendships and memories you have made and the contribution you have made to your school and wider community.

“I would particularly like to congratulate the students who have completed the Level 1 and Level 2 Learning Programmes and who, for the first time, are receiving their results alongside their peers. This is an important achievement and a testament to your hard work, as well as to the support of the families, teachers and school staff who have helped you along the way.

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“Today marks an important step forward for inclusive education and I wish every student receiving their results the very best for the future.”

From 10am today, Leaving Cert candidates will be able to access their provisional results through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP).

People will need to register for an account, using their examination number, student portal account password, and PPS number.

The CAO Round 1 offers will be made on 26 August from 2pm.

If students wish to view their scripts, they must apply to do this between 25 August at 5pm to 26 August at 8pm.

For those that wish to appeal their scripts, they can do so between 10am on 30 August to 5pm on 31 August.

The results of appeals will be published on 25 September.

Round 1 offers begin on 26 August from 2pm. Students have until 1 September at 3pm to accept your offer.

CAO round two offers will be made on 7 September at 2pm. Students have until 9 September at 3pm to accept these offers.

If a candidate needs to contact the State Examinations Commission, the email address for enquiries is candidateportal@examinations.ie and the phone number is 090-6442702.