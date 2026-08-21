Ballinrobe

Woman in her 80s in critical condition after being hit by car in Co Mayo

The woman, a pedestrian, was hit at Glebe Street at around 4.20pm.
8.28am, 21 Aug 2026
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A WOMAN IN her 80s was hospitalised after she was hit by a car in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo on Thursday afternoon.

The woman was hit while walking at Glebe Street at around 4.20pm.

She was brought to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar for treatment of serious injuries. She remains in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision. 

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as gardaí appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. 

The scene has been preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

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