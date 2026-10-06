Check your wages: Use our calculator to find out how Budget 2027 will affect your pay

THE FULL DETAILS of Budget 2027 are all now out in the open.

Unlike last year when there were no changes to basic income tax rates, this year there are a couple of tweaks that will make a difference to your take-home pay.

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Depending on your personal circumstances, there are various changes to tax credits that you may be able to avail of.

Aside from that though, there was a headline change to the higher tax band that will help reduce the tax burden on people in that bracket.

Find out exactly how all the changes will affect you by clicking here.