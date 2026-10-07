Traitors star Carla Geary is swapping the conclave for the Gogglebox couch

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BREAKOUT TRAITORS STAR Carla Geary is swapping her treacherous ways from the conclave for the Gogglebox couch.
Geary made it all the way to the final as an OG traitor of this year’s Irish series, with the top prize taken home by faithfuls Diego and Anna.
Though she was banished at the last roundtable, she became a fan favourite as the show was airing.
After her success in Slane Castle, Geary is now set to appear on the new season of Gogglebox Ireland.
She will be joined on the couch in Ballymun by her partner Chloe, her brother Craig and his partner Jahrea.
Geary said Gogglebox is one of her “favourite shows” and she is “honoured to be sitting on the sofa”.
She said herself and Chloe normally enjoy crime and drama on TV, while Jahrea is “a devoted Friends fan” and Craig loves football.
The Traitors star previously spoke to The Journal about the warm reaction to her time on the show.
She may not have taken home the prize pot, but Carla has become a hit with viewers of The Traitors Ireland. Speaking to The Journal at last night’s finale screening, she said she was “delighted” with the response to the series. https://t.co/auMjkKT5FP— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) September 23, 2026
Gogglebox Ireland airs on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play at 9pm on Wednesday.
A celebrity version of the Irish show aired on Virgin Media in September featuring Traitors Ireland host Siobhán McSweeney along with others including Ryan Tubirdy and Claire Byrne.
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