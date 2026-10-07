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Quiz: How much do you know about Ben Affleck?

Put it to the test on this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 7 Oct 2026
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BEN AFFLECK IS back on our screens this week in the new film Animals, streaming on Netflix. 

In this crime thriller, the son of a mayoral candidate in Los Angeles is kidnapped, and he and his wife have very little time to come up with the ransom payment. Affleck plays the candidate – named Mark Kimball – who has to get his hands dirty to save his son’s life.

Affleck told Entertainment Weekly that the film is “a sort of Rorschach test for the audience” that would “show something really honest, and in some ways provocative, and see how it lands with people.”

Ben Affleck has been a Hollywood star since his 20s. But how much do you know about him? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

hypnotic-ben-affleck Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In which US state was Ben Affleck born?
Massachusetts
California

Texas
What language - besides English - is Affleck fluent in?
Spanish
Italian

French
At what age did he meet Matt Damon?
7
8

9
Which of these is the first film that he starred in as a child actor?
Field of Dreams
The Good Mother

The Dark End of the Street
He once starred in an uncredited role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer - true or false?
True
False
What year did Good Will Hunting, the drama he wrote with Matt Damon, come out?
1995
1996

1997
With which film did he make his directorial debut?
Gigli
Gone Baby Gone

Good Will Hunting
He starred as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). At the time did that make him the youngest or oldest actor to play Batman in a film?
Youngest
Oldest
How many years were there between his first Oscar nomination (for Good Will Hunting) and his second nomination (for Argo)?
10
13

15
Which of these is NOT a superhero character that Affleck has played on screen?
Daredevil
Spider-Man

Superman
He won a Razzie award with his co-star of the widely panned film Gigli in 2004. Who was his co-star?
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner

Liv Tyler
Which film is this still taken from?
Alamy
Blackberry
Air

Clerks III
How many times did he star alongside his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in movies?
Never
Twice

Four times
What's the name of the production company he set up with Matt Damon?
Equal Artists
Boston Artists Incorporated

Artists' Equity
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Top fan
Is there anything about Ben Affleck that you don't know?
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Almost there
You know a lot about Ben Affleck - but not everything
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Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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