Quiz: How much do you know about Ben Affleck?

BEN AFFLECK IS back on our screens this week in the new film Animals, streaming on Netflix.

In this crime thriller, the son of a mayoral candidate in Los Angeles is kidnapped, and he and his wife have very little time to come up with the ransom payment. Affleck plays the candidate – named Mark Kimball – who has to get his hands dirty to save his son’s life.

Affleck told Entertainment Weekly that the film is “a sort of Rorschach test for the audience” that would “show something really honest, and in some ways provocative, and see how it lands with people.”

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Ben Affleck has been a Hollywood star since his 20s. But how much do you know about him? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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