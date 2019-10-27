This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 27 October, 2019
Poll: Should we stop changing the clocks twice a year?

The clocks went back at 2am this morning – but is it still necessary?

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 11,152 Views 41 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

IT’S A WELCOME experience every year to get an extra hour in bed.

Last night, the clocks went back by an hour, which should mean relatively brighter mornings – but also darker evenings – for the next few months.

The clocks will go forward again in March for summer, but it’s possible that the tradition will end in a few years.

The European Union is considering ending the practice of changing clocks and asking countries to pick one time zone for the whole year.

So today we’re asking: Should we stop changing the clocks twice a year?


Poll Results:

Yes (1068)
No (391)
I don't know/No opinion (44)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (41)

