Poll: Should we stop changing the clocks twice a year?

IT’S A WELCOME experience every year to get an extra hour in bed.

Last night, the clocks went back by an hour, which should mean relatively brighter mornings – but also darker evenings – for the next few months.

The clocks will go forward again in March for summer, but it’s possible that the tradition will end in a few years.

The European Union is considering ending the practice of changing clocks and asking countries to pick one time zone for the whole year.

So today we’re asking: Should we stop changing the clocks twice a year?

