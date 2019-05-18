Poll: Would you live in 'co-living' accommodation?

NEW ‘CO-LIVING’ APARTMENTS are part of the solution to the housing crisis, according to Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The developments allow occupants have their own room, en-suite and shower, but they share living and kitchen spaces.

These type of spaces already exist in cities such as London and Germany, but plans for one such building here has sparked a lot of criticism.

There have been calls to rewrite the design standards for new apartments on foot of a developer’s plans to build a block of 208 studio dwellings which would see dozens of people sharing one kitchen – likely with high rents.

Solution to the housing crisis or another flawed approach?

Today we’re asking, Would you live in ‘co-living’ accommodation?

