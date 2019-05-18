This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you live in 'co-living' accommodation?

The developments share living and kitchen spaces.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 18 May 2019, 10:18 AM
42 minutes ago 4,938 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4641165
Image: Shutterstock/Tupungato
Image: Shutterstock/Tupungato

NEW ‘CO-LIVING’ APARTMENTS are part of the solution to the housing crisis, according to Minister Eoghan Murphy. 

The developments allow occupants have their own room, en-suite and shower, but they share living and kitchen spaces.

These type of spaces already exist in cities such as London and Germany, but plans for one such building here has sparked a lot of criticism. 

There have been calls to rewrite the design standards for new apartments on foot of a developer’s plans to build a block of 208 studio dwellings which would see dozens of people sharing one kitchen – likely with high rents. 

Solution to the housing crisis or another flawed approach? 

Today we’re asking, Would you live in ‘co-living’ accommodation? 


Poll Results:

No, never (522)
Yes, if nothing else was available (244)
Yes, it would be my first choice (34)
Don't know (20)




About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

