Poll: Are contingency plans for a general election during Covid-19 necessary?

CONTINGENCY PLANS ARE being drawn up to detail how to hold another general election when Covid-19 measures are in place.

It is understood that this could include voting being held over a number of days, with those who are cocooning getting a postal vote.

It’s been 100 days since the general election on 8 February this year, and the most likely government – between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens – seems far from a certainty, with Fianna Fáilers rowing with Fine Gael over these contingency plans being drawn up.

So, do you think it’s necessary to have contingency plans for a general election during the Covid-19 crisis?

