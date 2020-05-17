This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Contingency plans for another election spark row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Leo Varadkar is to contact Micheál Martin today over comments made by two Fianna Fáil TDs.

By Christina Finn Sunday 17 May 2020, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 10,688 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5101142
The Fianna Fail negotiating team.
Image: Sam Boal
The Fianna Fail negotiating team.
The Fianna Fail negotiating team.
Image: Sam Boal

THE GOVERNMENT FORMATION talks have been “damaged” by comments made by two Fianna Fáil TDs who criticised contingency plans that are in motion for another general election, according to Fine Gael.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Minister Eoghan Murphy and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government were putting in place plans of how an election could be held in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

The plan is understood to detail how voting in an election could be held over a number of days, with cocooners getting a postal vote.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Thomas Byrne reacted to the plans, with Cowen stating that he hoped the plans were not being made. 

“If true it smacks of bad faith, selfishness and putting party before country!” he tweeted.

Byrne said it was “utterly sick” for polling to be carried out in nursing homes.

In a statement today, Fine Gael said talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were going well.

It continued to defend the contingency planning:

“Yesterday, it was reported that officials in the Franchise section of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government were making contingency plans for polling in the coming months. 

“The Constitution and the law are clear on this. Elections, by-elections and referenda must happen within defined timeframes once vacancies arise. There is no specific provision for public health emergencies (eg pandemics) envisaged in the Constitution or the law. Officials were only doing their jobs by scenario planning for all eventualities.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Fine Gael statement said “the fact that this prompted an attack on Fine Gael by two senior Fianna Fail spokespeople was unwarranted and has damaged the talks process”.

“It is also rather ironic that one of the two had recently claimed falsely that both parties had agreed to hold a referendum within weeks of forming a Government, presumably during a pandemic,” said the party. 

Fine Gael highlighted that by-elections have to happen within six months of a vacancy occurring, while a referendum must be held not less than 30 days and not more than 90 days following the passing of a Constitutional Amendment Bill by both Houses of the Oireachtas;

A general election should take place not later than 30 days after a dissolution of the Dáil, Fine Gael pointed out.

The statement concluded by stating that the leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar would contact Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin today about the matter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (47)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie