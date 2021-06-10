Poll: Are you finding it affordable to holiday at home?

OVER 70% OF Irish residents say they will take a holiday at home before November while some 30% of people say they will take an overseas trip, new research shows.

The south-west region of the country is the most popular destination for Irish residents intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months, followed by the west and south-east regions at 20% and 13% respectively.

But with international travel set to return, many are weighing up the cost of holidaying at home versus in the EU – with travel across the bloc set to make a return when the Digital Green Cert is introduced here on 19 July.

Today we’re asking: Are you finding it affordable to holiday at home?

