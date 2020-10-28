#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Poll: Are you still using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?

A rapid increase in cases this month resulted in a backlog in the HSE’s contact tracing system.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 8:09 AM
Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 8:09 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5246731
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE HSE IS today expected to outline that the contact tracing system is “back on track” after its capacity was surpassed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

It is understood that Oireachtas Health Committee will be told that the contact tracing system’s capacity was surpassed when the number of Covid-19 cases sharply increased at the start of the month, but that it has gotten back on track since 23 October.

In July, the HSE launched its Covid-19 contact tracing app, which is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends, and uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

Users are encouraged to switch on their Bluetooth settings, and to check in with their symptoms every day.

So, today we want to know: Are you still using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?


Poll Results:

Yes, I check in every day (290)
Yes, but I only check in every other day (225)
I have the app on my phone but I never check in (209)
I never downloaded it (170)
No, I've stopped using it (147)





About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

