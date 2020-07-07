Poll: Are you going to download the new Covid-19 contact tracing app?

THE HSE HAS unveiled their new Covid-19 tracing app, with it becoming available to download from app stores last night.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly called the new app “a powerful tool” that’ll be used to help health authorities track down close contacts of people with Covid-19.

According to registrations within the tracing app, over 200,000 people have already downloaded the app, with over 120,000 people checking in so far.

TheJournal.ie took a look to examine how the app works and broke down all the features it includes.

