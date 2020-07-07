'A powerful tool': How does the new Covid-19 contact tracing app work?

THE LONG-PROMISED Covid-19 contact tracing app has launched – it’s live, downloadable and apparently ready to help the health authorities tackle the spread of the virus.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said this morning that he’s downloaded the app, as did Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney. So have over 60,000 others, at least according to app registration figures.

This morning, Donnelly called it a “powerful” tool.

So what does it actually do and how does it work?

Firstly, you’ve got to download it. Like other apps, it can be downloaded from app stores on phones with iOS and Android operating systems – just search Covid-19 tracker Ireland or something similar.

What does it do?

The app is intended to help contact tracing. It uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus. That doesn’t mean this app will tell you if you have Covid-19, but it should be able to tell you if you’ve been in contact with someone who has since been diagnosed with the virus.

When you download it, the app will ask for permission to collect and share anonymous data in order to facilitate contact tracing, while it will also ask for your phone number – although you don’t have to give it.

The premise is quite simple and is set out in the app’s terms and conditions section: “The app records if users are in close contact with another app user. If an app user tests positive for Covid-19 the app will notify any app users that have been closer than two metres for more than 15 minutes.”

That definition matches up with the HSE’s clinical definition of who counts as a close contact.

The technology has been developed using a method devised by Apple and Google, but the government insists that none of the information in the app will be shared with the tech giants.

It was created in collaboration with the Government Chief Information Officer and An Garda Síochána, together with technical partners from the Irish private sector (Expleo, Nearform, Information Security Assurance Services Ltd (ISAS), and EdgeScan) and scientific partners from Science Foundation Ireland.

The app also doesn’t need location data.

Over 60,000 people have already downloaded the app.

What else does it do?

The app isn’t just for contact-tracing. People can also track their own symptoms and share that information with the HSE.

The app tells users that “anonymous information about how many people have symptoms, at any time, helps us plan how we are going to win the fight against Covid-19″.

To use the ‘Covid-19 check-in’, people are asked to provide details on their gender, county of residence and even locality – although none of this is mandatory.

If you tell the app that you don’t have any symptoms, it encourages you to come back the next day to keep the data up to date.

According to app data, nearly 23,000 people have checked-in today.

Experts have stressed that these apps only succeed if there is significant take-up. In Europe, Germany’s app has proved largely successful – with more than 14 million downloads. But with a population of 83 million people, that’s a relatively small proportion of the country with the app on their phones.

The app also provides the latest information on Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

Close contact

If you turn on notifications from the app, you’ll get an alert if you are a close contact.

If that’s the case, you’ll be asked to follow public health advice and limit your movements.

If your phone number is added to the app, the HSE says it’ll call you to arrange a test.

If you haven’t added your phone number, you’ll be given a phone number to ring.

The Covid-19 check-in section of the app.

Will it work?

That remains to be seen. At the start of the crisis, contact tracing apps were hailed as a major part of the solution. As the months have gone on, some governments have somewhat downplayed the value and stressed the strength of manual contact tracing.

There’ll be more information released at a Department of Health launch later, but it’s clear that the primary message is that the more people download the app the better.

The app actively encourages users – and makes it easy – to share it with friends. The number of people who do that might be one of the factors that determines the effectiveness.

We can expect to find out soon if health officials deem it effective – the HSE last month said that the app will be wound down within 90 days if it’s deemed to not be useful.