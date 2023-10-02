Poll: Will you get a Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn/winter?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE HSE’s autumn winter vaccination programme gets underway today with the roll out of free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to recommended groups.
The Covid-19 autumn winter booster vaccine is recommended for people aged 50 and over.
The flu vaccine is recommended for people aged 65 and over.
Both vaccines are recommended for health and care workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.
So, today we want to know… Will you get a Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn/winter?
