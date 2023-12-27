Poll: Did you travel home for Christmas?

CHRISTMAS IS A time when many people travel home from far and wide to see family and friends.
For some, heading home for Christmas means a trip from one part of the country to another while others make long-haul flights from far flung countries around the world.
So, today we want to know, did you travel home for Christmas this year?
Poll Results:
No, I didn't have to travel. (628)
Yes, I travelled home from somewhere in Ireland. (247)
No, I didn't go home this Christmas. (138)
Yes, I travelled home from abroad. (97)
