Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
drivin' home for christmas

Poll: Did you travel home for Christmas?

Irish people can be found all around the globe and many make the journey home for the holidays.
4
3.6k
57 minutes ago

CHRISTMAS IS A time when many people travel home from far and wide to see family and friends. 

For some, heading home for Christmas means a trip from one part of the country to another while others make long-haul flights from far flung countries around the world. 

So, today we want to know, did you travel home for Christmas this year? 


Poll Results:

No, I didn't have to travel.  (628)
Yes, I travelled home from somewhere in Ireland. (247)
No, I didn't go home this Christmas.  (138)
Yes, I travelled home from abroad.  (97)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     