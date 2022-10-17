Poll: Do you like scary films?

A vendor holds up a mask of Michael Myers mask from the ''Halloween'' film series at the 2022 New York Comic Con.

WITH HALLOWEEN TWO weeks away, the cinemas are full of scary movies to get people in the mood for the spooky season.

“Smile”, a movie about a doctor who starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain, has raced to the top of the Box Office charts in Ireland.

Meanwhile, “Halloween Ends”, the 13th installment in the Halloween franchise, has been cleaning up in cinemas globally.

So with the spooky season in full flight, we want to know: Do you like scary films?

