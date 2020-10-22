Poll: Do you plan to exercise more over the next six weeks?

AS THE COUNTRY enters Level 5 restrictions for the next six weeks, we’ll all be finding different ways to occupy our time or take a break from work.
In April and May, many people put their trainers on and went for long walks, jogs or runs. Others took a dip in the sea.
With restrictions now in place, we want to know: Do you plan to exercise more over the next six weeks?
Poll Results:
